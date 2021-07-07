pEOS Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $240.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pEOS has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

