Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 833.40 ($10.89). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 828.60 ($10.83), with a volume of 780,069 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSON shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 659.33 ($8.61).

Get Pearson alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 840.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.