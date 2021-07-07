Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price objective on the coal producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.48. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peabody Energy by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,485 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

