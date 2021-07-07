PCHAIN (PI) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.35 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045518 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

