Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Increased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,641. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

