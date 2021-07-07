Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.38

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.38 and last traded at $109.03, with a volume of 3047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

