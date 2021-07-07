PayBX Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.00933100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00045461 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

