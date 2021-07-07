Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Down 7.9%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 76,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 171,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

