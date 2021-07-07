Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 573.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Paramount Group worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $132,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,612,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 268.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

