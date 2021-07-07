Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 492 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32.

