Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.60. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

