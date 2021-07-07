Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

