Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.74. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

