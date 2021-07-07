Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 178,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 70,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NIKE stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

