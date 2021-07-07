Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

XT stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

