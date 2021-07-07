Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $407.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,794. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 853.8% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 37,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $386.85. The company had a trading volume of 51,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

