Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Max Reinhardt Sells 421 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Max Reinhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $137,819.00.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after buying an additional 56,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $1,552,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

