Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.

OXM opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.