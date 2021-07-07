Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

OXBDF stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

