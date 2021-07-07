Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from market-leading businesses, innovative products and process technologies, and capabilities. Faster recovery in residential end markets, particularly in the United States, improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls helped it deliver the solid results. The company is also benefiting strong demand for insulating products. This is primarily driven by commercial and industrial construction activity, new residential construction, remodeling and repair activity, and increased energy efficiency. Notably, earnings estimates for current quarter and year have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, pricing pressure and rising cost of raw materials are concerns.”

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Owens Corning stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.