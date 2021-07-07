Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 325.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,333 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,999 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ OM opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $707,820.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,711,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

