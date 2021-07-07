Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.25. 1,552,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.