OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Shares Down 6%

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28.

About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

