Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.07. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 391,523 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,291,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,282 shares of company stock worth $39,977.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

