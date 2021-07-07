OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stake Lessened by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC cut its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,738 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of OrthoPediatrics worth $20,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

