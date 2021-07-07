Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 21,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orange by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth $928,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orange by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Orange by 26.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Orange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

