Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 56,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,159. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,420,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,399,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

