OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $58.51

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.51, but opened at $57.30. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $57.57, with a volume of 586 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock worth $3,886,456. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

