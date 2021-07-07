Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at $4,060,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

