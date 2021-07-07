Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RLI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.47. 108,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.34. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

