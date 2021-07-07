Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $956,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.27. 44,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,820. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

