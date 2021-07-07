Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $885,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $19,161,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $12,617,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

TPH traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 2,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,623. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.