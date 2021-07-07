Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 539 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHCG traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.84. 128,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,360. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.77. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

