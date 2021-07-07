OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.07% of OneWater Marine worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $609.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,826 in the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

