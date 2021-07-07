ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 50.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

