OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $2.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

