Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) vs. Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Head-To-Head Review

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Old Second Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $141.70 million 2.48 $27.83 million $0.92 13.23 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 4.60 $22.54 million $1.05 23.56

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 27.26% 12.09% 1.19% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 30.66% 9.97% 1.03%

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 29 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, commercial and not-for-profit banking, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and medium sized businesses and commercial enterprises, franchisees, not for profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers and individual clients, and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates 5 additional locations located in Cobb County, Fulton County, and Athens-Clarke County, Georgia; and Hamilton County, Tennessee. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

