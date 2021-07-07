OIN Finance Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $173,488.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00060635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00945759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,719,726 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

