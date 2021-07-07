OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 30th

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

