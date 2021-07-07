OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,716,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $24,509,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

