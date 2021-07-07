Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.91.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

