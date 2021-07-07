Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,441,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,191 shares of company stock valued at $28,339,006. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

