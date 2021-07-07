Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $373,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMST shares. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $594.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

