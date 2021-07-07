Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $329,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

