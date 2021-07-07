Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MercadoLibre by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after buying an additional 75,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,553.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,435.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,282.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

