Obee Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $103.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Obee Network has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Obee Network has a market cap of $5,953.77 and $103.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00134373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00166133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,123.21 or 0.99873609 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.53 or 0.00976191 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.