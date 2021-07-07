O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,315 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 143.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HT opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.