O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

