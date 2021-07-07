O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.