O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $726.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

